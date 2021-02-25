Brisbane chosen by IOC as its preferred bid to host 2032 Olympics

Brisbane has been chosen by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) as its preferred bid to host the 2032 games, with the Queensland bid given "exclusive negotiations".

Queensland’s capital was chosen for a number of reasons including that 80 to 90 per cent of venues in the city would be existing or temporary.

“According to the clear report of the Future Host Commission, the Brisbane 2032 project is fully aligned with Olympic Agenda 2020 and the new recommendations of Olympic Agenda 2020+5. It proposes sustainable Games in line with the region’s long-term strategy and using primarily existing and temporary venues,” IOC president Thomas Bach said.

“In this way, we are also acknowledging the strength of the Australian team and other athletes from across the continent of Oceania at the Olympic Games over the past decades.”

Brisbane’s selection comes after a change to the way cities are chosen by the ICO, where they'll put resources into just one bid moving forward.

South-east Queensland’s climate was also listed as a reason for Brisbane’s selection with the IOC saying “favourable climate conditions for athletes in July and August, despite the current global challenges caused by climate change” on its website.