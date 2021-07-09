Breach of Tokyo's Covid restrictions sees two overseas media sent home

Two members of the international media have already reportedly been sent home from Tokyo for breaching strict Covid rules, a 1 NEWS Olympics reporter says.

The pair were in breach of restrictions in place for international media covering the Games in Tokyo, Guy Heveldt said.

Heveldt told 1 NEWS at 6pm they were doing a live cross about 50m away from the hotel, which is about as far as they’re allowed to go to do a live broadcast.

They are allowed to go further to covert Olympic-accredited events but transportation can only be by accredited options. Media are only allowed to eat at restaurants attached to their hotel, Heveldt said.

Athletes have been preparing to compete with little crowds in the lead-up to the Olympics before fans were banned from all events.

The ban comes as a state of emergency was declared in the capital, with Tokyo reporting 896 new cases, up from 673 a week earlier. It's the 19th straight day that cases have topped the mark set seven days prior.

Some Kiwi athletes are already in Tokyo, with several of them have already having spent a night in the village while the rowers will arrive tomorrow.

Restrictions not quite at the level of Alert Level 3 or 4 in NZ but restrictions centre around bars and restaurants, which aren’t allowed to serve alcohol or be open beyond 8pm at the risk of significant fines, the 1 NEWS Olympics reporter added.

Heveldt said it took him five-and-a-half hours to get through the airport and complete significant paperwork upon arrival.

He said it was "arduous" and it's only going to get more "arduous" as the event begins.

