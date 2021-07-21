Brazilian man sets world record for most burpees performed in an hour

A Brazilian man has set the world record for the most burpees completed in a row, getting his name added to the Guinness World Record books.

Cassiano Rodrigues Larueano completed 951 burpees in one-hour last month.

The record setting feat took place in Singapore on the 35-year-old’s birthday, but was verified by Guinness Record adjudicators overnight.

“I’m tired," Laureano told the New York Post after completing the record at the city’s Tricolor Fight Team gym, where he teaches.

“It didn’t go as smoothly as I thought it would go.

“But I’m very, very happy with the accomplishment.”

From Sao Gabriel in Brazil, Laureano is a professional mixed marital arts fighter who trained for two months to reach his goal of 1000 burpees in an hour.

But injuring his leg two days before the attempt put an end to this goal.

Canadian Nick Anapolsky previously held the world record by performing 879 chest-to-ground burpees in an hour earlier this year.

Laureano says his was driven to achieve his goals by a promise he made his niece.

“I don’t know when I’ll get to see them,” says Laureano, who hasn’t seen his family since moving to Singapore in May 2019.