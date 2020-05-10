Brazilian boy, 11, nails stunning 1080 to break record held by legend Tony Hawk

An 11-year-old Brazilian skater has become the first ever person to land a 1080-degree aerial spin on a vertical ramp - eclipsing a record held by Tony Hawk for more than 20 years.
Gui Khury pulled off the stunt on Saturday at an indoor skateboard facility in Curitaba, Brazil.
Hawk, a legend in the skateboarding world, set the previous record for an aerial spin on a vertical ramp in 1999 - a 900-degree spin.
However, Hawk was 31 when he pulled off that feat.
Posting on Instagram, Khury wrote "1080! I have no words to explain what just happened".