Brave Kiwi George Bennett gets back on bike after nasty Tour de France fall - 'Absolute arsehole of a day'

Kiwi Tour de France rider George Bennett bravely carried on twice after two nasty falls on Stage 18.

The Jumbo-Vima rider suffered two high-speeds falls during today's 208-kilometre ride from Embrun to Valloire.

"Thanks for the message, absolute arsehole of a day, but nothing that will stop me getting amongst it tomorrow," Bennett, who comes from Nelson, wrote on Twitter.

His first fall came after a tangle with Nicholas Roche mid-way through the stage.

Kiwi George Bennett after crashing on Stage 18 of 2019's Tour de France Source: Getty

After dusting himself off, he jumped on a replacement bike.

He then crashed against near the end of the day's ride.