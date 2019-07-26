TODAY |

Brave Kiwi George Bennett gets back on bike after nasty Tour de France fall - 'Absolute arsehole of a day'

Kiwi Tour de France rider George Bennett bravely carried on twice after two nasty falls on Stage 18.

The Jumbo-Vima rider suffered two high-speeds falls during today's 208-kilometre ride from Embrun to Valloire.

"Thanks for the message, absolute arsehole of a day, but nothing that will stop me getting amongst it tomorrow," Bennett, who comes from Nelson, wrote on Twitter.

His first fall came after a tangle with Nicholas Roche mid-way through the stage.

Kiwi George Bennett after crashing on Stage 18 of 2019's Tour de France
After dusting himself off, he jumped on a replacement bike.

He then crashed against near the end of the day's ride.

Bennett lies 20th overall, 30 minutes and 33 seconds behind leader Julian Alaphilippe. 

Bennett, from Nelson, hit the deck twice on Stage 18, but bravely carried on. Source: SKY
