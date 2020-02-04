Brand new Hutt Valley sports hub hopes to be New Zealand game changer

A brand-new sports hub in Hutt Valley hopes to a game changer in New Zealand.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The $80 million revamp of Upper Hutt’s former CIT building has left no stones unturned in the pursuit of a world class facility.

Project Developer, Malcolm Gillies is delighted with the prospect, which is why they choose to remain tight-lipped about it to ensure all their bases were covered.

"We really wanted to make sure we could put all the pieces together and make sure it happened before we went out and tell everybody about it," he said.

"I think it’s going to create something quite special and something that we’ll be extremely proud of."



The state-of-the-art facility features a first of its kind cryotherapy chamber in New Zealand, as well as hydrotherapy pools and an altitude controlled cycling studio.

Performance Director, Jamie Tout is excited by the development and is looking forward to the next phase of completion.

"Now we’re going to work on the physical, the tactical, and the sports science and the technology to bring it all together," he said.

The developers sought advice from some of the best organisations and facilities in the world, including Manchester United, Manly Sea Eagles and the prestigious ASPIRE Academy.