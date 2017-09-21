 

Boxing's 'Raging Bull' Jake LaMotta dead, aged 95

Jake LaMotta, the former middleweight champion whose life in and out of the ring was depicted in the film "Raging Bull," for which Robert De Niro won an Academy Award, has died, his fiancee said overnight. He was 95.

Jake LaMotta, right, beat Marcel Cerdan to become the middleweight world champion on June 16, 1949.

LaMotta died yesterday at a Miami-area hospital from complications of pneumonia, according to fiancee Denise Baker.

"Rest in Peace, Champ," De Niro said in a statement.

The Bronx Bull, as he was known in his fighting days, compiled an 83-19-4 record with 30 knockouts, in a career that began in 1941 and ended in 1954.

LaMotta fought the great Sugar Ray Robinson six times, handing Robinson the first defeat of his career and losing the middleweight title to him in a storied match.

In the fight before he lost the title, LaMotta saved the championship in movie-script fashion against Laurent Dauthuille. Trailing badly on all three scorecards, LaMotta knocked out the challenger with 13 seconds left in the fight.

On June 16, 1949, in Detroit, he became middleweight champion when the Frenchman Marcel Cerdan couldn't continue after the 10th round.

Renowned for his strong chin, and the punishment he could take, and dish out, LaMotta was knocked down only once — in a 1952 loss to light-heavyweight Danny Nardico — in his 106 fights.

LaMotta's first defence was supposed to be a rematch with Cerdan, but the Frenchman was killed when a plane en route to the United States crashed in the Azores in 1949.

So in his first defence, LaMotta outpointed Tiberio Mitri on July 12, 1950, in New York, then on September 13, he rallied to knock out Dauthuille at Detroit.

LaMotta's title reign ended on February 14, 1951, when Robinson stopped him in the 13th round in Chicago. In a fight that became known as the St. Valentine's Day Massacre, LaMotta gave as good as he got in the early rounds, then took tremendous punishment. He would not go down.

In their second match, on February 5, 1943, in New York, LaMotta won a 10-round decision, giving Robinson his first defeat in the 41st fight of his illustrious career.

LaMotta was born July 10, 1922, on New York City's Lower East Side but was raised in the Bronx. After retiring from boxing in 1954, he owned a nightclub for a time in Miami, then dabbled in show business and commercials. He also made personal appearances and for a while in the 1970s he was a host at a topless nightclub in New York.

The 1980 film "Raging Bull," based on LaMotta's memoir written 10 years earlier, was nominated for eight Academy Awards. Though director Martin Scorsese was passed over, De Niro, who gained 50 pounds to portray the older, heavier LaMotta, won the best actor award.

A funeral in Miami and a memorial service in New York City are being planned, Baker said.

