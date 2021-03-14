TODAY |

Boxing great Marvin Hagler dies aged 66

Source:  1 NEWS

One of boxing's all-time greats, 'Marvelous' Marvin Hagler, has died aged 66.

John Mugabi and Marvin Hagler fight for the WBA, WBC and IBF Middleweight titles on March 10, 1986 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. Hagler won the fight with an 11th round knock out. Source: Getty

The American middleweight was the undisputed champion of the world from 1980 to 1987, defending the title 12 times.

Hagler holds the highest knockout percentage of all undisputed middleweight champions at 78 per cent, while his title reign was the second-longest of the 20th century.

He was named Fighter of the Decade (1980s) by Boxing Illustrated magazine, and was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 1993.

In his 14-year career that ended in 1987, Hagler built up an incredible 62-3-2 record including 52 knockouts.

