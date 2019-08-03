TODAY |

Bowls3Five competition to see disabled-athletes take on their able-bodied rivals

NEWS
The fast and innovative Bowls3Five competition later this year will feature New Zealand para-athletes taking on able-bodied bowlers in what is believed to be a world first.

Parajacks player Bruce Wakefield, who suffers from cerebral palsy, has the belief that he can go up against anyone.

“Absolutely thrilled to be involved in the first inaugural Parajacks team, especially playing in Bowls3Five against the able-bodied top international bowlers,” Wakefield told 1 NEWS.

“As far as we can tell there's no other team playing at this level of comp anywhere in the world that is going to be in a live TV event against World Champions on an even basis.”

New Zealand coach Graham Reece said the great thing about bowls was that anyone can play anyone.

“This is a prime example somebody like Bruce and his team can be on his equal footing,” Reece said.

Wakefield, a para-silver medallist, is priming himself to deliver against the best in the game.

“We'll be playing against Gary Lawson, Shannon McIlroy, who have just won gold at the Asia Pacific, playing them full on head-to-head with no advantage,”

“We play against these guys normally, they know how good we are, they won't be taking us lightly and we will certainly be trying our best, we aren’t going up there to make up numbers, we want to make the semis and playoffs.”

The tournament later this year in Auckland will feature the New Zealand Para-Jacks. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky
