BMX rider collides with errant official on Olympic track

Source:  1 NEWS

A Dutch BMX rider has managed to avoid serious injury after colliding with an official during a training run yesterday.

Dutch rider Niek Kimmann escaped injury after crashing into an errant official on the track. Source: TVNZ

Niek Kimmann was midway through his run when he came over a blind jump only to find an official running right across the track in front of him.

The two collided, flooring the official and sending Kimmann over the front of his handlebars.

Dutch BMX rider Niek Kimmann collided with an errant official during a training run at the Tokyo Olympics. Source: SKY

The 25-year-old former world champion took to social media to reassure fans he was OK, saying his knee was sore, but he hoped to have recovered for the first day of racing on Thursday.

WATCH THE OLYMPICS: TVNZ 1 and TVNZ OnDemand feature 12 hours of free-to-air action focussed on Kiwi athletes each afternoon and evening, while Sky TV has Olympics coverage across 12 channels and streaming platforms.

