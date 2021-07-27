BMX rider collides with errant official on Olympic track

A Dutch BMX rider has managed to avoid serious injury after colliding with an official during a training run yesterday.

Niek Kimmann was midway through his run when he came over a blind jump only to find an official running right across the track in front of him.

The two collided, flooring the official and sending Kimmann over the front of his handlebars.

Dutch BMX rider Niek Kimmann collided with an errant official during a training run at the Tokyo Olympics. Source: SKY

The 25-year-old former world champion took to social media to reassure fans he was OK, saying his knee was sore, but he hoped to have recovered for the first day of racing on Thursday.