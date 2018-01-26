 

Blistering Black Ferns star Portia Woodman shines scoring 10 tries for NZ on day one of Sydney Sevens

Portia Woodman has extended her try-scoring blitz at the women's world series sevens tournament in Sydney, scoring three as the Black Ferns Sevens downed the United States 31-0 in their third and final pool match.

The comprehensive five-try win went some way towards atoning for their fifth placing at the opening leg in Dubai in December, when the Kiwis were knocked out by the US in the quarter-finals.

Woodman's first-half brace gave New Zealand a 12-0 half-time lead on Friday, Michaela Blyde and Gayle Broughton also crossing in the second spell either side of Woodman's third.

Earlier, the Black Ferns Sevens had run in five tries to England's two in recording a 33-10 win in their second pool match.

First half tries to Blyde and Woodman gave the Black Ferns Sevens a comfortable 14-0 half-time lead.

Deborah Fleming finished off a Heather Fisher break two minutes after the restart to narrow the lead, but the Kiwis hit back almost immediately with Blyde and Woodman crossing in quick time.

Last year's world women's player of the year, Woodman's third try extended the New Zealand lead to 33-5, with England gaining some respectability through Jess Breach's game-closing effort.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 26: Portia Woodman of New Zealand breaks away from the defence in the match against Japan during day one of the 2018 Sydney Sevens at Allianz Stadium on January 26, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Portia Woodman of New Zealand breaks away from the defence in the match against Japan during day one of the 2018 Sydney Sevens at Allianz Stadium.

Earlier, Woodman had snared four tries in New Zealand's opening 48-7 win over Japan.

The Black Ferns Sevens ran in eight tries against their outmatched opponents and led 22-7 at half-time.

Woodman used her electric pace to cross twice in each half, handed ample space against a Japanese side which struggled for possession.

Blyde bagged a double while New Zealand's other tries went to Ruby Tui and Stacey Waaka.

They won five of six tournaments last season and were runners-up in Sydney.

England had edged the United States 21-19 in their opening pool match, the US going on to out-muscle Japan 38-0 in their second game.

New Zealand's Michaela Blyde runs in a try against Japan on day one of the World Rugby Women's Sevens Series in Sydney on 26th January, 2018. Photo credit: Mike Lee - KLC fotos for World Rugby

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 26: Portia Woodman of New Zealand breaks away from the defence in the match against Japan during day one of the 2018 Sydney Sevens at Allianz Stadium on January 26, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

