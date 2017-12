The Spanish-based Mapfre team, featuring Kiwi sailor Blair Tuke, has become the first crew to win back-to-back stages in this year's Volvo Ocean Race by taking leg three from Cape Town to Melbourne.

Mapfre were again forced to come from behind to take victory and once more it was Dongfeng Race Team the unlucky ones overtaken mid-stage.

"We had to fight very hard for this victory," skipper Xabi Fernandez said.

"There's so much of the race to go. But for now it's looking good and we're very happy of course.

"The strongest point for this team is the group of people we have. They are so good and give us so much and have been working so hard on this leg. It was so tough, but it's all gone perfect. Now we have a few days for recovery and we can get ready for the next one."

Mapfre will be at least six points clear - with the southern ocean stage worth double - heading into the next stage with the exact margin depending on the finishing order of the chasing boats.

Leg one winner Vestas 11th Hour Racing started the third leg one point adrift of Mapfre.