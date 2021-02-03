Blair Tuke, Peter Burling remain steady despite juggling America's Cup, Olympics and now SailGP

Peter Burling and Blair Tuke have plenty on their plates at the moment with the pair helping Team New Zealand's upcoming defence of the America's Cup.

Your playlist will load after this ad

That alone would be enough to make some sweat but the duo have managed to pile on even more with the Olympics — Covid pending — later this year as well as putting together New Zealand's entry for the SailGP.

A prime example of just how jam-packed their schedule is came today with the pair taking a quick break from their America's Cup duties to announce the New Zealand team for the SailGP.

"It's an exciting day for us [announcing the team] today but don't get us wrong, we're 100 per cent focused on the job at hand with Team New Zealand," Tuke told 1 NEWS.

"We're pretty lucky with the SailGP and the team we have at Live Ocean — there's people there doing a heck of a lot of hard work to keep it all going while we're 100 per cent focused on what's going on with the build up to the Cup."

Burling added the pair have proven in the past they can juggle numerous sailing gigs, having competed in events such as the 49er World Championships, the Volvo Ocean Race and the America's Cup in recent years.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"Having a variety of sailing has always been a real strength [of ours]," Burling said.

If the Olympics do go ahead in Tokyo later this year, Burling and Tuke will find themselves racing in the America's Cup in March, then SailGP's first three rounds in April, June and July before heading to Japan to defend their 49er gold only to then return to the Sail GP in August for five more rounds.

The pair wouldn't finish up until next March but Burling said the pair love it.

"With the SailGP, everyone's in identical boats so it's a chance to sail against some of the best sailors in the world."

With that said, they can expect some similar faces across the different formats too with Sir Ben Ainslie and Jimmy Spithill both confirmed to compete in the SailGP as well.