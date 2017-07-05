 

Blair Tuke nears deal to race Volvo Ocean Race in pursuit of sailing's triple crown - report

Olympic gold medallist and America's Cup winner Blair Tuke is reportedly close to finalising a deal which could see him hunting for sailing's rare triple crown, with the Kiwi sailor poised to compete in the upcoming Volvo Ocean Race.

The New Zealand Herald reports Tuke is understood to have signed with an established Volvo team in the pursuit of completing the rare feat of of Olympic, America's Cup and Volvo Ocean Race victories in consecutive years - a feat no Kiwi has ever completed.

It is also believed 49er class partner-in-crime and Team NZ helmsman Peter Burling has fielded multiple offers for the around-the-world race but has not yet committed to a team.

The pair were approached to lead a possible New Zealand entry for the race but a campaign couldn't be formed in time.

