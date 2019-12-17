BlackSpoke professional team to give young Kiwis cyclists a shot at their dreams

With the sport of cycling booming, a new professional squad named the BlackSpokes has been launched to help young Kiwis make the big time.

The team is the brainchild of a former professional rider and a former owner of the Blues rugby franchise.

It will give some of the best young riders in New Zealand a clear opportunity and pathway to the top in cycling.

“Yeah game changer probably the right words to use, for young riders in New Zealand, it's going to be a team a lot of young riders want to be on,” BlackSpokes rider Aaron Gate said.

At the moment Gate is focused on his successful track riding programme.

The world champs and Olympics are on the horizon, but he'll ride next year in road races for the new BlackSpokes, a team 18 months in the making.

Its primary backer is businessman Murray Bolton, a former stakeholder in the Blues.

“He doesn't want to be part of the limelight with this, he wants the riders to succeed, he's really done it on his own back, to give these guys the opportunity,” BlackSpokes co-manager Scott Guyton said.

Former pro rider Guyton and wife Vanessa, a top cyclist as well, are the husband and wife team behind the dream.

The BlackSpoke team has a full international licence for second tier tours.

“It's something we wish we had access to when we were riding, it could've made a big difference to our careers,” co-manager Vanessa said.

The Guytons and their team also want to harness the huge numbers riding in secondary schools who then drift away from the sport.

"98.99 per cent of riders don't really make it, I think a lot of it comes down to getting the right information and advice along the way.” Guyton said.

“To have this structure involved, I think we're giving them a head start."

The Blackspokes have been guaranteed three years backing, minimum, which other unsuccessful teams in the past haven't had.

“Seeing all the boys together today, I think I might shed a tear,” Vanessa said.