Blacks Sticks Women coach adamant there's no unrest despite string of departures

Four departures in a matter of months is concerning for any organisation but Black Sticks Women coach Graham Shaw is adamant there are no issues.

Shaw is adamant there was no falling out with assistant coach Katie Glynn, who resigned recently, despite reports by 1 NEWS to the contrary.

“There was no fallout whatsoever, it’s just that's life, people move on and we've got to focus now on what we can do,” he said.

Last week Hockey NZ chief executive Ian Francis also announced he's stepping down, fuelling even more speculation of unrest within the squad.

Katie Glynn joins former NZ coach Mark Hager in UK two weeks after quitting as Black Sticks Women's assistant

“Sometimes it's difficult when people keep speculating because it puts unnecessary external pressure on the team where they feel it's a bit unfair and we just want to train hard, work really hard.”

A year out from the rescheduled Olympics, Shaw insists he's got a unified and committed group.

“What I'll say is my experience in the environment here is very, very strong, I've got a real motivated group that want to perform for their country,” Shaw said.

“We need to try and block out the noise of the outside and just concentrate on what we can control and that's what we're going to do.”

