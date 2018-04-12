TODAY |

Blackjacks dominate first finals day of Asia Pacific championships

The Blackjacks have come away with an impressive medal haul at the Asia Pacific Championships on the Gold Coast, winning three golds and a silver from their first four disciplines.

The trio of Gary Lawson, Kirsten Edwards and Wendy Jensen all marked their return to the New Zealand sides in style, as the Blackjacks showed their class on the Asian-Pacific stage.

Lawson, 53, capped off the first day of finals by taking out the men's pair in his first appearance since 2009, with he and Shannon McIlroy claiming victory with his final bowl to see New Zealand to a 19-18 win over Australia.

Edwards meanwhile, sealed her fifth Asia Pacific title, storming to a 21-6 final win over Norfolk Islands' Carmen Anderson, celebrating another women's singles title on her 600th appearance for New Zealand.

Later joined by Val Smith, Katelyn Inch and Jensen, Edwards also played a part in winning the women's four, defeating Malaysia 17-6 in the final.

The only real blemish came in the form of the trio of Ali Forsyth, Jamie Hill and Mike Kernaghan, defeated in the final of the men's triple, losing 19-12 to Australia and settling for silver.

The Asia Pacific Championships will resume tomorrow, with the men's singles, fours and women's pairs and triples.

Shannon McIlroy of New Zealand competes in the Mens Singles event on Day 7. Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games. Lawn Bowls, Kelvingrove Lawn Bowls Centre, Glasgow, Scotland. Thursday 31 July 2014. Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / photosport.co.nz
Shannon McIlroy of New Zealand competes in the Mens Singles event at the 2014 Commonwealth Games. Source: Photosport
