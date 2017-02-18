 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

Other Sport


Black Sticks women suffer loss to Argentina after late defensive lapse

share

Source:

NZN

A third-quarter defensive lapse cost the Black Sticks dearly as they slumped to a 2-0 loss in the fifth women's hockey Test against Argentina in Buenos Aires this morning.

Jordan Grant of New Zealand reacts. Black Sticks Women vs Australia, Ford Trans-Tasman Trophy test series, Lloyd Elsmore Hockey Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. 20 November 2016. © Copyright Image: www.photosport.nz

Black Sticks women's player Jordan Grant.

Source: Photosport

After a scoreless first half, the Kiwis looked to have negotiated the third quarter safely, but conceded two late goals in the space of a couple of minutes.

The first went to Argentinian captain and striker Carla Rebecchi, who announced her retirement from international hockey two weeks ago, with Maria Jose Granatto adding a second almost immediately.

The win gives Argentina an unbeatable 3-1 lead in the six-match series, after the fourth Test was drawn 2-2.

The Kiwis sole win came last Wednesday in game two with a 1-0 victory.

The sixth and final match is scheduled for Tuesday.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:59
1
Naoyuki Oi may not know much English, but his delight at reaching the World Pool Masters quarter-finals was apparent regardless.

Video: 'Congratulations me!' Kooky Japanese pool player gives downright bizarre winner's interview

00:24
2
The Black Caps captain was all smiles as he explained the awkward lead up to the strangest delivery of the first ODI against South Africa.

'It was quite effective!' Jokester Kane Williamson explains magic technique to double-bouncer ball

00:08
3
World rugby is mourning the loss of the Wallabies and Brumbies lock, who died aged just 37.

'He was a big man with a soft heart' - Rugby community mourns loss of Wallabies' 'enforcer' Dan Vickerman

00:30
4
The Swedish striker continued his fine form of late with a composed finish against second-tier Blackburn after Jose Mourinho sent him out to get the win.

Watch: Superstar turns super sub as Zlatan Ibrahimovic leads Man United into FA Cup quarters with late winner off the bench

00:30
5
.

Watch: Wigan winger sends Sharks home empty-handed with sublime World Club Challenge performance

03:48
Many credit Aj Hackett with inventing it, but Chris Sigglekow in fact took the first leap.

Real story of NZ's bungee pioneers coming to the screen

Many credit Aj Hackett with inventing it, but Chris Sigglekow in fact took the first leap.

02:07

Should NZ have pavement lights to stop smartphone zombies from walking into traffic?

You're texting with your head down. So should you be warned you're in danger?

00:54
1 NEWS Political Reporter Katie Bradford explains what the deal, tipped to be announced today, could mean.

What would the benefits be of a merger of the Mana, Maori parties?

1 NEWS Political Reporter Katie Bradford explains what the deal, tipped to be announced today, could mean.

01:53
There are concerns that when the UK leaves Europe, it will look to buy more British meat.

Kiwi lamb rebranding a possible sign of things to come in post-Brexit trade war

There are concerns that when the UK leaves Europe, it will look to buy more British meat.

02:36
Since she was a little girl, Auckand's Jacqui Knight has been fascinated by butterflies.

Good Sorts: 'They've taken over my life' – the Auckland woman sharing the joy of butterflies

Since she was a little girl, Auckand's Jacqui Knight has been fascinated by butterflies.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ