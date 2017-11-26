Black Sticks Women star Stacey Michelsen named Hockey World League Final MVP

After the Black Sticks Women's Hockey World League Final defeat to the Netherlands, the home crowd in Auckland were at least given something to cheer about, with captain Stacey Michelsen named the tournament's best player.

Midfielder Michelsen, 26, was an inspirational figure throughout the tournament, scoring a decisive goal in the 2-1 win over Argentina, before leading her side to a 1-0 win over England to book a spot in the final.