Black Sticks women smash world number two Argentina in Olympic upset

The Black Sticks women have got their Olympic campaign off to a flyer with a victory over world number two Argentina in their opening match this afternoon.

Third quarter goals from Hope Ralph and Kelsey Smith gave New Zealand the advantage, and they were able to absorb wave after wave of Argentinian attacks before Holly Pearson fired in a third in the final quarter to wrap up the victory.

"They played with a lot of pressure and we did really well [to counter that]," Pearson said after the game.

"Our ball speed was really good and we were able to score a couple of goals early which helped."

New Zealand midfield Rose Keddell passes around Argentina forward Agustina Albertarrio during their opening match at the Tokyo Olympics. Source: Associated Press

It was a sensational performance from the Kiwis, who are chasing their first Olympic medal, having finished fourth in London and Rio.

Argentina are four-time Olympic medallists, their last being silver in London.