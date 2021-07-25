TODAY |

Black Sticks women smash world number two Argentina in Olympic upset

Source:  1 NEWS

The Black Sticks women have got their Olympic campaign off to a flyer with a victory over world number two Argentina in their opening match this afternoon.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The women put three goals past the world number two to get their campaign off to a flyer. Source: TVNZ

Third quarter goals from Hope Ralph and Kelsey Smith gave New Zealand the advantage, and they were able to absorb wave after wave of Argentinian attacks before Holly Pearson fired in a third in the final quarter to wrap up the victory.

"They played with a lot of pressure and we did really well [to counter that]," Pearson said after the game.

"Our ball speed was really good and we were able to score a couple of goals early which helped."

New Zealand midfield Rose Keddell passes around Argentina forward Agustina Albertarrio during their opening match at the Tokyo Olympics. Source: Associated Press

It was a sensational performance from the Kiwis, who are chasing their first Olympic medal, having finished fourth in London and Rio.

Argentina are four-time Olympic medallists, their last being silver in London.

The Black Sticks next play hosts Japan tomorrow night.

Other Sport
Hockey
Olympics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Black Sticks women smash world number two Argentina in Olympic upset
2
International Rugby League boss threatens sanctions if trans-Tasman Tests go ahead
3
Clareburt narrowly misses out on becoming NZ's first medallist in Tokyo
4
John Campbell: Blatant self-interest of rugby's elite leaving Pacific depleted
5
Late Olympic sevens call-up spurred on by family suffering in Fiji
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

Novak Djokovic calls for reshuffle of Olympic tennis schedule due to hot and humid conditions

Clareburt narrowly misses out on becoming NZ's first medallist in Tokyo

US rebounds from opening loss with 6-1 win over New Zealand in football

Swimmer Lewis Clareburt smashes NZ record and American favourite in heat