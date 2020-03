The Black Sticks women have rebounded with a 5-3 win over Argentina in Christchurch thanks to a four-goal masterclass from Olivia Merry.

Olivia Merry (file). Source: Photosport

Merry scored a hat-trick in the first quarter before adding a fourth in the second half as the New Zealand side held their nerve to secure a historic win.

The win was their first since 2018 over Argentina.