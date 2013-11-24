Black Sticks Women fight back against Argentina to keep series alive

Shiloh Gloyn bagged a double as New Zealand upset Argentina 3-2 to surge back into the five-match women's hockey Test series in Buenos Aires.

Black Sticks' Anita McLaren Source: Photosport

Having been well-beaten in the first two matches, 4-0 and 3-1, New Zealand looked set to cede the series after trailing 2-1 in the third Test today.

However, Gloyn bagged her second in the third quarter before prolific midfielder Anita McLaren bagged the winner in the final stanza.

Gloyn had scored the game's opening goal before world No.3 Argentina responded through Julieta Jankunas and Priscila Jardel before halftime.