 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Black Sticks Women fight back against Argentina to keep series alive

share

Source:

NZN

Shiloh Gloyn bagged a double as New Zealand upset Argentina 3-2 to surge back into the five-match women's hockey Test series in Buenos Aires.

Black Sticks' Anita McLaren

Source: Photosport

Having been well-beaten in the first two matches, 4-0 and 3-1, New Zealand looked set to cede the series after trailing 2-1 in the third Test today.

However, Gloyn bagged her second in the third quarter before prolific midfielder Anita McLaren bagged the winner in the final stanza.

Gloyn had scored the game's opening goal before world No.3 Argentina responded through Julieta Jankunas and Priscila Jardel before halftime.

McLaren's goal was the 98th for her country, lifting her closer to becoming New Zealand's first woman to raise a century.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Scotland stunned the reigning champions with a 25-13 win at Murrayfield.

Edinburgh erupts! Scotland overjoyed after famous Six Nations win over England

00:18
2
The halfback was key in the 20-14 win over the Gold Coast.

Watch: Vintage Shaun Johnson leads Warriors to victory in pre-season hit out against Titans

00:22
3
Mike Perry left Max Griffin red faced ahead of their bout this afternoon.

UFC fighter attempts school yard prank at weigh-in

4
Beauden Barrett

Determined Bulls stun Hurricanes with huge upset in Super Rugby season opener


00:30
5
Lachlan Boshier was sin-binned for a dangerous tackle on Ryan Crotty as the Crusaders defeated the Chiefs 45-23.

Crusaders win over Chiefs marred by controversial penalty try and yellow card late in Super Rugby thriller

00:30
Lachlan Boshier was sin-binned for a dangerous tackle on Ryan Crotty as the Crusaders defeated the Chiefs 45-23.

Crusaders win over Chiefs marred by controversial penalty try and yellow card late in Super Rugby thriller

The Crusaders left it late against the Chiefs, coming away with a 45-23 win in Christchurch.

00:31
The Blues skipper is backing his team in their Super Rugby opener in Dunedin.

Super Rugby: Campbell Burnes' picks for the opening round of Super Rugby action

Burnes has broken down this week's two local derbies and the Hurricanes' long flight to South Africa.

01:56
The Crown says evidence against Sainey Marong is overwhelming.

Jury finds man guilty of strangling, murdering Christchurch sex worker Renee Duckmanton

The High Court jury took 50 minutes to return its verdict.

Beautiful orange umbrella and chair on the white sand beach

This summer set to officially be the hottest on record in New Zealand

Barring a run of "unprecedentdly cold" remaining days of the season, this summer will eclipse a record held for more than 80 years, says NIWA.

Watch: Beaming Zoi Sadowski-Synnott awarded bronze medal after historic Winter Olympics performance

The 16-year-old ended New Zealand's 26-year medal drought at the Winter Games with her run in the Ladies Big Air final.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 