Black Sticks women fall to Dutch in Olympic quarters

The Black Sticks women have been soundly beaten 3-0 by the world champion Dutch team in the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympics tonight.

Netherlands' Eva Roma Maria de Goede comforts New Zealand's Megan Hull after the Netherlands defeated New Zealand in the quarterfinals at the 2020 Summer Olympics. Source: Associated Press

It was always going to be a tough ask for the New Zealanders, up against the three-time Olympic champions and world number one Dutch side.

They struggled from the early stages, conceding in the seventh minute after letting the Dutch roam free in the striking circle. The Dutch doubled their lead in the second quarter with a penalty, leaving New Zealand with it all to do in the second half.

But it only got tougher, as the Dutch scored again in the third quarter off a penalty corner.

The Kiwis were unable to get a hold on the game, and couldn't break through the staunch Dutch defence through to the final whistle.