Black Sticks women claim sensational upset win over reigning champs Argentina in Hockey World League quarter-finals

A third-quarter blitz from the Black Sticks has earned them an upset 2-1 win over Argentina in the quarterfinals of the Hockey World League Final in Auckland.

Back-to-back goals in the third quarter sent the Kiwi women to the semi-finals.
World No.3 Argentina hit the front early, but the fifth-ranked Kiwis dug in and nailed two key third-quarter goals from penalty corners to earn a semi-finals berth against either the United States or England.

It took Argentina barely 90 seconds to hit the front, Delfina Merino slamming home after sharp work along the base.

The Kiwis gradually worked their way back into the match, initially through the odd counter-attack via Amy Robinson and Shiloh Gloyn down the left.

But with Sam Charlton leading the way in the midfield, the Black Sticks gained a measure of control in the second quarter then stormed back in the third spell with goals from successive penalty corners.

The first came after just 60 seconds, Brooke Neale flicking home to level the scores before Ella Gunson's drag flick found skipper Stacey Michelsen's stick for the deflection home.

The New Zealanders continued to pepper the Argentinian goal without converting, going into the final stanza with a 2-1 lead which looked increasingly under threat.

Argentina ramped up the intensity for the final 15 minutes, pressuring the Kiwi defence mercilessly and forcing a series of penalty corners which ultimately went unconverted.

The win was an impressive turnaround after the Black Sticks were winless in pool play, losing 3-1 to the United States, 4-0 to the world No.1 Netherlands and 2-1 to South Korea.

Mark Hager said the team had plenty of opportunities but didn't execute in the 3-1 loss.
Michelsen said it was pleasing to see the Kiwis finally able to finish the opportunities they created.

"All through the week we had been playing well in the midfield but just not converting, and I think it was really good that we didn't come out and panic," she said afterwards.

"The biggest thing tonight was that it was team performance."

Australia's spin bowler Lyon made a key play, running out England's batsman Vince in the 60th over in Brisbane.

Normally leading from the front on the field, Sio Siua Taukeiaho froze for a while before taking the leap off the Sky Tower in Auckland.

The Tongan centre wasn't getting too far ahead of himself, however, saying his side first need to overcome a tough England side to reach the final.

The Kiwi centre had to push away Kevin Durant as he and Russell Westbrook went forehead to forehead in a heated exchange.

