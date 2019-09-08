TODAY |

Black Sticks women book Olympics spot, win Oceania Cup against Australia

The Black Sticks women have booked their spot at next year's Tokyo Olympics, drawing 1-1 against Australia to win the Oceania Cup in Rockhampton.

Needing as little as a draw to take the series on goal difference, the Black Sticks women fell behind early after two minutes, Mariah Williams giving Australia the lead.

Rachel McCann had a chance to draw level for the Black Sticks, however the midfielder was agonisingly short of scoring.

It would take until the final moments of the fourth quarter for the Kiwis to hit back, with Olivia Merry firing home from a penalty corner to level scores.

Australia wouldn't surrender though, captain Jodie Kenny's drag flick hitting the post, before a late save by Black Sticks goalkeeper Grace O'Hanlon in the final minutes.

The draw sees the Black Sticks women win the Oceania Cup on goal difference, taking the series 6-5.

The Black Sticks women celebrate winning the 2019 Oceania Cup Source: Getty
