Black Sticks veteran Kayla Whitelock's Tokyo swansong up in the air after knee injury

Source:  1 NEWS

The Black Sticks women could be in danger of losing one of their most experienced players for the Tokyo Olympics after veteran Kayla Whitelock picked up what appeared to be a serious injury in last night’s trans-Tasman finale.

Kayla Whitelock.

Whitelock, 36, went down in the opening minutes of her 260th Test while playing against Australia in Palmerston North last night and was eventually assisted from the turf.

Black Sticks management later said after the 3-1 loss Whitelock would be properly assessed today.

Whitelock was hoping to add one final chapter to her impressive career with a fifth and final Olympics campaign in Tokyo after taking breaks from the sport for injuries, motherhood and even a brief retirement.

She told 1 NEWS last month she knew it would be a tough ask.

"It's going to be tough, no doubt about it to make the squad for Tokyo,” she said at the time.

“Ideally I hope to finish there, but if that's not the case it's not the case. The journey I've had is pretty special, and to look back at all these memories is pretty cool.”

Both Olympic hockey squads are named next Tuesday ahead of another trans-Tasman series in Perth later this month.

