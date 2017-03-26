 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Black Sticks squeeze in perfect Commonwealth Games warm-up with series against Argentina

share

Source:

NZN

The Black Sticks will get a perfect gauge of their progress ahead of the Commonwealth Games with a rapid-fire women's hockey series on Argentina soil.

Olivia Merry of Black Sticks celebrates with team mates after her goal. Women's International Hockey Test Black Sticks v USA, Waimakariri Hockey Stadium, Rangiora, New Zealand. Sunday, 26 March, 2017. Copyright Photo: Martin Hunter / www.photosport.nz

Olivia Merry of Black Sticks celebrates with team mates after her goal.

Source: Photosport

The series, completed in the space of a week, begins with the first of five Tests on Wednesday morning (NZ).

New Zealand's performances will be notable for how veteran goalscoring midfielder Anita McLaren is reintegrated after taking time away following the Rio Olympics 18 months ago.

The 30-year-old needs three more appearance to become the second Black Sticks women's player to clock up 250 internationals.

She also needs four goals to become the first to a century for her country.

Her clinical instincts will be welcomed by coach Mark Hager, who has also recalled strikers Michaela Curtis and Kirsten Pearce in a bid for more goals as they build towards the Games on the Gold Coast in April.

It is New Zealand's first action since losing to the Netherlands in the World Hockey League Final tournament in November.

The fourth-ranked visitors will have their hands full against third-ranked Argentina, who are fresh off a 4-1 home series win over Great Britain, a side dominated by players from world No.2 England.

Las Leonas feature six players with more than 160 caps to their name, including goalscoring defender Noel Barrionuevo, who has played 304 Tests.

New Zealand played six Tests in a competitive series in Argentina a year ago, going down 3-1.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Curtis Millender put Thiago Alves to sleep with the deadly finish at UFC Fight Night Austin.

Watch: Goodnight! UFC fighter celebrates debut with vicious knee to rival's head


00:15
2
The closest Olympic sliding race in history couldn’t be split, with both crews posting exactly 3:16.86.

German bobsled team ambush Canadian rivals to celebrate after discovering both teams won gold with exact same time

00:15
3
The bluesy rendition by the Black Eyed Peas star left many people on social media scratching their heads.

Fergie slammed over 'worst rendition ever' of US national anthem at NBA All Stars game

01:21
4
Mike Hesson scoffed at Aussie commentator Jim Maxwell's comment that the rugby park should be dropped as a cricket venue.

'Every game's different!' Black Caps coach defends Eden Park as a 'great cricket venue'

5
Olivia Merry of Black Sticks celebrates with team mates after her goal. Women's International Hockey Test Black Sticks v USA, Waimakariri Hockey Stadium, Rangiora, New Zealand. Sunday, 26 March, 2017. Copyright Photo: Martin Hunter / www.photosport.nz

Black Sticks squeeze in perfect Commonwealth Games warm-up with series against Argentina

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday 2018

Watch our lunchtime bulletin every weekday from 12pm.

00:52
He’s the fifth contender to put his name forward for National’s top position.

Steven Joyce confident he's different to Key and English - 'I have a reputation for getting things done'

Mr Joyce will contest the National Party leadership and says: "I'm a little bit different and bring my own style".

03:18
Dozens of schools have been closed and flights have been cancelled.

LIVE: Cyclone Gita forces Air NZ to cancel all flights in and out of Wellington from 2.45pm to midnight

The top of the South Island and the bottom of the North Island are expected to be worst hit.

01:37
Jacinda Ardern insists it’s “still early days” as Labour jumps nine points to 48 per cent approval.

'I'm consistently sceptical of polls' - PM brushes off Labour's best approval rating in 15 years

Jacinda Ardern insists it's "still early days" as Labour jumps nine points to 48 per cent - ahead of National.

04:11
Dr Bryce Edwards says the PM’s pregnancy has renewed “Jacinda-mania”, fuelling Labour’s best poll result since 2003.

Watch: Jacinda's 'baby bump' fuelled Labour's dramatic poll jump, says political analyst

Bryce Edwards says the jump of nine per cent in Labour's approval in the space of just one poll interval was "very rare".


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 