Black Sticks squeeze in perfect Commonwealth Games warm-up with series against Argentina

The Black Sticks will get a perfect gauge of their progress ahead of the Commonwealth Games with a rapid-fire women's hockey series on Argentina soil.

Olivia Merry of Black Sticks celebrates with team mates after her goal. Source: Photosport

The series, completed in the space of a week, begins with the first of five Tests on Wednesday morning (NZ).

New Zealand's performances will be notable for how veteran goalscoring midfielder Anita McLaren is reintegrated after taking time away following the Rio Olympics 18 months ago.

The 30-year-old needs three more appearance to become the second Black Sticks women's player to clock up 250 internationals.

She also needs four goals to become the first to a century for her country.

Her clinical instincts will be welcomed by coach Mark Hager, who has also recalled strikers Michaela Curtis and Kirsten Pearce in a bid for more goals as they build towards the Games on the Gold Coast in April.

It is New Zealand's first action since losing to the Netherlands in the World Hockey League Final tournament in November.

The fourth-ranked visitors will have their hands full against third-ranked Argentina, who are fresh off a 4-1 home series win over Great Britain, a side dominated by players from world No.2 England.

Las Leonas feature six players with more than 160 caps to their name, including goalscoring defender Noel Barrionuevo, who has played 304 Tests.