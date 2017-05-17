Black Sticks skipper Stacey Michelsen shortlisted for world player of the year

Black Sticks defender Stacey Michelsen has been shortlisted for the International Hockey Federation's world player of the year.

Black Sticks player Stacey Michelsen in action against India. Source: Photosport

The 26-year-old New Zealand skipper is one of five players in a strong women's field which also includes Britain's Alex Danson, Melissa Gonzalez of the US, Delfina Merino (Argentina) and Dutchwoman Lidewij Welten.

Michelsen also made last year's shortlist, with the award ultimately going to double Olympic gold medal winner Naomi van As of the Netherlands.