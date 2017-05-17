 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Black Sticks skipper Stacey Michelsen shortlisted for world player of the year

share

Source:

NZN

Black Sticks defender Stacey Michelsen has been shortlisted for the International Hockey Federation's world player of the year.

Stacey Michelsen in action. Vantage Black Sticks Women vs India. International Hockey. Rosa Birch Park, Pukekohe, Auckland, New Zealand. Tuesday 16 May 2017 © Copyright Photo: Andrew Coranga / www.photosport.nz

Black Sticks player Stacey Michelsen in action against India.

Source: Photosport

The 26-year-old New Zealand skipper is one of five players in a strong women's field which also includes Britain's Alex Danson, Melissa Gonzalez of the US, Delfina Merino (Argentina) and Dutchwoman Lidewij Welten.

Michelsen also made last year's shortlist, with the award ultimately going to double Olympic gold medal winner Naomi van As of the Netherlands.

Winners will be decided by the combined results of an online vote that is open to the public, closing on January 15 (NZT), and a peer vote from international athletes.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
A 28th Test half-century from Taylor drove New Zealand’s charge on day two in Wellington.

LIVE: De Grandhomme on fire in the Basin, brings up quick fifty as Black Caps' lead grows rapidly against Windies

2
Team NZ's Peter Burling, 36th Americas Cup Protocol Announcement at the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron, Auckland. 29 September 2017. Copyright Image: William Booth / www.photosport.nz

Team New Zealand exclude Peter Burling from Halberg Awards nominations

00:29
3
Webber scored a crucial try in the second spell as NZ edged Argentina 21-19 at the Dubai Sevens.

NZ Sevens star Joe Webber bamboozles Argentinian defenders with electrifying footwork

00:30
4
Taylor made it to the nervous 90s but he couldn't quite reach Test centrury No. 17.

Ross Taylor falls seven runs short of record-equalling ton to LBW review after big innings building Black Caps' lead over Windies

5
Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Race Relations Commissioner Dame Susan Devoy.

Opinion: Dame Susan Devoy and Winston Peters story - 'embarrassment to professional journalism'

00:30
A 28th Test half-century from Taylor drove New Zealand’s charge on day two in Wellington.

LIVE: De Grandhomme on fire in the Basin, brings up quick fifty as Black Caps' lead grows rapidly against Windies

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live coverage of the first Test match between New Zealand and the West Indies in Wellington.

Team NZ's Peter Burling, 36th Americas Cup Protocol Announcement at the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron, Auckland. 29 September 2017. Copyright Image: William Booth / www.photosport.nz

Team New Zealand exclude Peter Burling from Halberg Awards nominations

Burling will not be among the candidates for Sportsman of the Year, due to the wishes of his team.

10:05
1 NEWS gave the big questions to the politicians to battle it out, and they even found a few things they agreed on!

Political Showdown: Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick v ACT leader David Seymour

1 NEWS gave the big questions to the politicians to battle it out.

Concerns raised over Taser use on mentally ill following police report

Mental Health Foundation is concerned about the disproportionate use of police force on people with mental health issues.

A look at what's happening to our rubbish and whether it's putting our clean green image at risk.

Failed rubbish tip rescue peeves rescuers forced to send helicopter to investigate

The alert come from the Whitby area in Auckland.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 