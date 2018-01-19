 

Black Sticks overcome torrential Tauranga weather to convincingly beat Japan in Four Nations tournament

New Zealand have overcome a committed Japan and torrential conditions to beat Japan 4-1 at the Four Nations men's hockey tournament in Tauranga.

George Muir celebrates his goal. New Zealand v Japan. Four Nations Hockey Tournament. Vantage Black Sticks Men. Blake Park, Tauranga, New Zealand. Thursday 18 January 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

George Muir celebrates his goal against Japan.

Source: Photosport

The ninth-ranked Black Caps made it two from two last night after opening their campaign with a 5-4 upset of world No.3 Belgium.

They were less impressive early on against the world No.16 Japanese, falling behind to an early deflected goal from Kenta Tanaka.

However, the home side found their rhythm, with all four goals coming from penalty corners, including two in the final quarter.

George Muir pounced on a loose ball just before halftime while Shea McAleese scored a similar goal to put New Zealand in front in the 40th minute.

Fellow midfield veteran Arun Panchia scored from a well-worked move early in the last stanza, before Kane Russell had the final say with a blistering drag-flick goal.

Japan, coming off an opening 6-0 loss to India, lost their way as conditions worsened, with heavy rain at times in the second spell.

Earlier on Thursday, Belgium bounced back from their opening-day setback, scoring early in each half to beat India 2-0.

A day off on Friday is followed by Saturday's matches, pitting New Zealand against India and Belgium against Japan.

The final is on Sunday.

