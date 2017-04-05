Black Sticks name squad to face in-form India

Breaking News
New Zealand's hockey Test series against an in-form India will have a trial feel for the hosts.
New Zealand Black Sticks celebrate a goal by Kirsten Pearce.
Source: Photosport
Black Sticks women's coach Mark Hager has named an extended squad of 26 players for the five-Test series in the North Island in May, including 14 defenders, and plans to give them all decent playing time.
Hager says the series will help him finalise a squad for the FIH World League Semi Final tournament in Brussels in June.
"We're looking forward to competing against a solid team on home soil with a chance for every player to put their hand up and make a statement," Hager said.
The only uncapped player in the squad is 21-year-old Midlands defender Tarryn Davey.
The world No.5 ranked Black Sticks should be tested by the 12th-ranked Indians, who are coming off victory at the World League round two tournament in Canada.
Black Sticks squad:
Goalkeepers: Amelia Gibson, Grace O'Hanlon, Sally Rutherford.
Defenders: Sam Charlton, Tarryn Davey, Frances Davies, Steph Dickins, Natasha Fitzsimons, Erin Goad, Ella Gunson, Pippa Hayward, Rose Keddell, Stacey Michelsen, Brooke Neal, Jenny Storey, Kim Tanner, Liz Thompson.
Midfielders: Shiloh Gloyn, Jordan Grant, Tessa Jopp, Rachel McCann.
Forwards: Sam Harrison, Olivia Merry, Kirsten Pearce, Amy Robinson, Kelsey Smith.
