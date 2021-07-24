TODAY |

Black Sticks miss chance to grab valuable points after draw with Japan

The men's Black Sticks have had to settle for a draw in a crucial group stage encounter with Japan.

The Black Sticks celebrate scoring a goal in their Tokyo 2020 opener against India. Source: Photosport

The Kiwis looked off their game as they had to come from behind twice to salvage a 2-2 draw and a valuable point.

Nick Wilson scored New Zealand's first goal before Sam Lane equalised again in the third quarter.

However, it was a missed opportunity for the Black Sticks, who now need to try and pick up at least one point in their final two group games against Australia and Argentina, in order to book a place in the quarter-finals.

The Black Sticks next play group leaders Australia late on Wednesday night.

