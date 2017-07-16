 

Black Sticks men's side suffer first loss at World League Semi-final tournament against Australia

Australia have scored in the final minute to see off New Zealand 2-1 in their hockey World League Semi Final pool match in Johannesburg.

The Black Sticks suffered their first loss at the tournament but are guaranteed a place in the knockout phase regardless of the result of their last pool game against Spain.

The top four teams advance, with New Zealand having already done enough courtesy of a 3-3 draw with France and 3-1 defeat of Japan.

Australia have won three from three courtesy of penalty corner goals, surviving their toughest test on Saturday courtesy of goals to Jeremy Edwards and Jeremy Hayward in the final seven minutes.

Edwards picked up a save from goalkeeper Devon Manchester to score from a reverse stick before Hayward ripped home a flicked goal with just 40 seconds remaining.

Black Sticks coach Darren Smith was disappointed his team couldn't defend a lead, set up by Jared Panchia's diving tap-in goal in the 39th minute.

"I thought we played well for the first three quarters but then allowed Australia to take control," he said.

"We put together some good hockey but in the fourth quarter we sat back too deep and were a bit tentative, which Australia capitalised on."

