Black Sticks men handed tough group in Hockey World Cup draw

New Zealand have drawn world No.2 Argentina at this year's men's hockey World Cup in India.

Kane Russell of New Zealand in the Black Sticks' Four Nations Hockey match against Japan in Tauranga. Source: Photosport

The ninth-ranked Black Sticks will also face Spain (ranked eighth) and France (18th) in the qualifying phase of the four-yearly tournament in Bhubaneswar from late November.

New Zealand have never reached the semi-finals of the tournament in its 13 editions since 1971.

They placed seventh in the Netherlands in 2014 and ninth four years earlier in India.