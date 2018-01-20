 

Black Sticks men handed tough group in Hockey World Cup draw

New Zealand have drawn world No.2 Argentina at this year's men's hockey World Cup in India.

Kane Russell. New Zealand v Japan. Four Nations Hockey Tournament. Vantage Black Sticks Men. Blake Park, Tauranga, New Zealand. Thursday 18 January 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Kane Russell of New Zealand in the Black Sticks' Four Nations Hockey match against Japan in Tauranga.

Source: Photosport

The ninth-ranked Black Sticks will also face Spain (ranked eighth) and France (18th) in the qualifying phase of the four-yearly tournament in Bhubaneswar from late November.

New Zealand have never reached the semi-finals of the tournament in its 13 editions since 1971.

They placed seventh in the Netherlands in 2014 and ninth four years earlier in India.

Two-time defending champions Australia will face England, Ireland and China in their pool matches.

