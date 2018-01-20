Black Sticks men destroy Japan with second half blitz

A frenzied second-half display has helped the Black Sticks crush Japan 6-2 in their Four Nations second-leg hockey clash in Hamilton.



Kane Russell of New Zealand in the Black Sticks' Four Nations Hockey match against Japan in Tauranga. Source: Photosport

The Kiwis bagged four goals in last night's second stanza, adding to their two first-half goals and rendering Japan's late goals mere consolation.



Stephen Jenness scored an impressive double while Harry Miskimmin, Dane Lett, George Muir and Marcus Child also added to the tally.



The Sticks will now look ahead to tomorrow's crunch clash against Belgium, which could determine who plays in Sunday's second-leg final.

Japan will play India in the day's other match.



"We created some great opportunities and worked well especially through the midfield, and the pleasing part was how we were able to finish a lot of those chances," Kiwi coach Darren Smith said.



"I thought we had control over large parts of the game."

