 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Black Sticks men destroy Japan with second half blitz

share

Source:

AAP

A frenzied second-half display has helped the Black Sticks crush Japan 6-2 in their Four Nations second-leg hockey clash in Hamilton.

Kane Russell. New Zealand v Japan. Four Nations Hockey Tournament. Vantage Black Sticks Men. Blake Park, Tauranga, New Zealand. Thursday 18 January 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Kane Russell of New Zealand in the Black Sticks' Four Nations Hockey match against Japan in Tauranga.

Source: Photosport

The Kiwis bagged four goals in last night's second stanza, adding to their two first-half goals and rendering Japan's late goals mere consolation.

Stephen Jenness scored an impressive double while Harry Miskimmin, Dane Lett, George Muir and Marcus Child also added to the tally.

The Sticks will now look ahead to tomorrow's crunch clash against Belgium, which could determine who plays in Sunday's second-leg final.

Japan will play India in the day's other match.

"We created some great opportunities and worked well especially through the midfield, and the pleasing part was how we were able to finish a lot of those chances," Kiwi coach Darren Smith said.

"I thought we had control over large parts of the game."

In last night's other match, India edged out Belgium 5-4, following on from their 3-2 victory over the Black Sticks on Wednesday.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
The 23-year old fell to Croatian Marin Cilic last night.

Britain's Kyle Edmund rows with chair umpire during straight sets Australian Open loss

00:15
2
Pakistan beat NZ by 48 runs in Auckland and have levelled the T20 series 1-1.

As it happened: Pakistan end Black Caps' winning streak, level T20 series after classy batting display

00:28
3
Blair joins the club from the Broncos ahead of the 2018 season.

'I always thought I'd play for the Warriors' - Adam Blair looking forward to new challenge

00:15
4
The 23-year old fell to Croatian Marin Cilic last night.

Marin Cilic ends Kyle Edmund's Grand Slam dream to make Australian Open final

00:15
5
Pakistan beat NZ by 48 runs in Auckland and have levelled the T20 series 1-1.

Pakistan thump Black Caps in second T20 match, snap NZ's winning streak to level series

01:57
UN specialists are in Auckland meeting with pacific health leaders desperate to eliminate the rapidly increasing number of cases.

Hopes new app will help Pacific nations battling dengue fever

In Samoa five people have died and there’s been more than 1700 cases in a current dengue outbreak.

00:21
The two children cling to each other but the orca swim past, an onlooker declaring, "That's a lifetime experience for you!"

Raw video: Watch the spectacular moment a pair of orca glide past youngsters swimming off Auckland's Waiheke Island

Shane Watt filmed the incident at Enclosure Bay, on the island's northern side.


00:57
The man is facing a raft of charges following the incident on the Karikari Peninsula.

Raw video: Man arrested after allegedly ramming police car in Northland, vehicle with family inside

The 45-year-old is facing a raft of charges following the incident.


03:02
After another round of talks, the pact is set to be signed in Chile in March.

Opinion: Now it's in charge, Labour showing 'compromise and flexibility' over TPP support

1 NEWS' Andrea Vance says there was always something half-hearted about Labour's opposition to the deal.


01:45
The PM today announced in that 70 per cent of NZ employees will no longer have 90-day trials applying to them.

Ninety-day trial period scrapped for most employees, as PM announces major workplace law shake-up

Jacinda Ardern announced the changes in Wellington today.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 