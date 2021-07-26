TODAY |

Black Sticks men beat Spain in Olympics thriller

Source:  1 NEWS

The Black Sticks men's quest to make the Olympics quarterfinals are back on track after they beat Spain in their second match of the Tokyo Games.

Your playlist will load after this ad

New Zealand are back on track with the 4-3 win in Tokyo. Source: TVNZ

The lead went back and fourth throughout the game before Jacob Smith sealed victory for New Zealand late in the fourth quarter; winning 4-3.

Earlier Stephen Jenness opened the scoring for the Black Sticks with a goal in the 14th minute. Blair Tarrant and Kane Russell were New Zealand's other goal scorers.

Today's win comes after New Zealand's 3-2 loss to India on Saturday.

New Zealand play Japan tomorrow, followed by a clash with world No.1 Australia early on Thursday morning.

Other Sport
Olympics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:31
Teen swimmer stunned after qualifying for Olympic final
2
NZ at Tokyo 2020: Who to watch today
3
Quade Cooper receives shock Wallabies recall for Bledisloe Cup
4
Goalkeeping errors cost OlyWhites dearly in Honduras defeat
5
Kiwi fighter 'Blood Diamond' awarded UFC contract
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

Goalkeeping errors cost OlyWhites dearly in Honduras defeat

Jones qualifies for kayak semis after strong second run

Rugby sevens stars on a mission to bring joy to Fiji

Kiwi surfers advance to third round after impressive heats