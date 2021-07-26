Black Sticks men beat Spain in Olympics thriller

The Black Sticks men's quest to make the Olympics quarterfinals are back on track after they beat Spain in their second match of the Tokyo Games.

The lead went back and fourth throughout the game before Jacob Smith sealed victory for New Zealand late in the fourth quarter; winning 4-3.

Earlier Stephen Jenness opened the scoring for the Black Sticks with a goal in the 14th minute. Blair Tarrant and Kane Russell were New Zealand's other goal scorers.

Today's win comes after New Zealand's 3-2 loss to India on Saturday.