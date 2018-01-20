 

Black Sticks finish third, Belgium win Four Nations tournament

The Black Sticks have secured third place in the first leg of their Four Nations hockey tournament with a late 5-4 win over Japan.

Kane Russell. New Zealand v Japan. Four Nations Hockey Tournament. Vantage Black Sticks Men. Blake Park, Tauranga, New Zealand. Thursday 18 January 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Kane Russell of New Zealand in the Black Sticks' Four Nations Hockey match against Japan in Tauranga.

Down 4-3 with just five minutes remaining, the Kiwis managed to salvage a result through goals to Kane Russell and Hugo Inglis.

They had also previously led 2-0 in the first half.

Coach Darren Smith said he was chuffed to see his side triumph, having failed to qualify for the Four Nations first-leg final by a whisker.

Victorious in their opening matches against Belgium and Japan, the Kiwis required only a draw against India to qualify for the Tauranga final.

Yet they were soundly beaten 3-1 and missed out on goal difference.

Belgium and India played out their final today, with the Belgians emerging 2-1 winners thanks to Tom Boon and Sebastien Dockier goals.

"It was a tough match in hot conditions but I thought both sides played at a high tempo and we are pleased to come away with the result," Smith said.

The teams will now head to Hamilton for next week's second round-robin series.

Smith said the matches were ideal preparation for a Commonwealth Games tilt.

Hockey

