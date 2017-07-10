Black Sticks fail to fire, draw with lowly France at World League Semi Final tournament

New Zealand have made a modest start to the Hockey World League Semi Final tournament, held to a 3-3 draw by France in Johannesburg.

A failure to convert scoring opportunities cost the Black Sticks, who are ranked eighth in the world, compared to the 17th of France.

Stephen Jenness bagged the opening goal through a deflection in the third minute while striker Hugo Inglis scored a double either side of halftime.

However, they couldn't prevent the French from scoring a goal in each of the first three quarters in a disappointing way to mark defender Kane Russell's 100th international.

New Zealand coach Darren Smith admitted it wasn't the ideal start.

"We couldn't get our corners going today and we weren't as smooth as we need to be on both sides of the ball," he said.

"I think we were a bit tentative throughout the match so we have plenty to work on leading into our next game against Japan."

New Zealand were at their best for the two Inglis goals, the first from a cutting run into the circle and reverse-stick strike and the second from a deft touch after Nick Ross crashed the ball into the circle.

Japan, who they face on Tuesday, opened with a 2-1 loss to Belgium.

The other opponent in New Zealand's group is Australia.