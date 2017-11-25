Black Sticks clinch win over England in Hockey World League Finals semi

A crucial late strike from Olivia Merry has earned the Black Sticks a 1-0 win over England and a spot in the women's Hockey World League Final in Auckland.

The result avenges New Zealand's 3-0 defeat to England in last year's Rio Olympics semi-final and sets up a decider on Sunday against the winner of the second semi between the Netherlands and South Korea.

The Kiwis had advanced to the last four after upsetting third-ranked Argentina 2-1 in the quarter-finals despite losing pool matches to the United States 3-1, the Netherlands 4-0 and South Korea 2-1.

After a goalless first half, the Black Sticks lit up the scoreboard in the 55th minute when Merry sent a penalty corner drag flick soaring over the head of English keeper Maddie Hinch.

Coach Mark Hager was relieved to steal the win and said it was an immense performance from his side against world No.2 England.

"To come out and back up our effort in the quarter-finals is very pleasing. I'm probably relieved more than anything but we have to refocus now and move on to the final," he said.

"The girls really stuck at it tonight and now we have a chance to come away with a gold medal in front of a home crowd which is fantastic."

Goal scorer Merry said the crucial finish had been a long time in the making.

"It's something we've been working on, it's sort of a secret weapon we have," she said.

"It's probably not so secret now."

Merry said the Black Sticks' game plan had been centred around keeping England under constant pressure.