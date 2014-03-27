Black Sox through to Softball World Championships final after gutsy win over Canada

The Black Sox are through to the Men's Softball World Championship final, edging hosts Canada 12-11 in a thriller.

New Zealand Black Sox captain Nathan Nukunuku in action. Source: Photosport

In a tightly contested match, it was the Kiwis' extraordinary performance at the top of the fourth inning that saw them through to victory.

Down 9-2, Kallan Compain smashed an inch-perfect homer to the left with bases loaded - sending Thomas Enoka, Cole Evans, Wayne Laula and himself in to score.

Further runs in the fourth inning to Tyron Bartorillo, Campbell Enoka, Nathan Nukunuku and Joshua Harbrow then turned the whole match on its head.

Yet the Canadians, on home soil in Whitehorse, weren't out of the hunt.

After pegging one back in the fifth inning and limiting the Kiwis to just two runs in the sixth, the Canadians looked likely to close out the match - but then slumped at the bottom of the seventh to fall just short.