Black Sox suffer surprise loss to Venezuela in World Champs pool play

World No.7 Venezuela have upset top-ranked New Zealand 7-3 in pool play at the softball world championship in Whitehorse, Canada.

New Zealand Black Sox captain Nathan Nukunuku in action. Source: Photosport

The Kiwis struggled in backing up from a tough game against world No.2 Japan earlier today, Venezuela's batters racking up eight hits across five innings from opening pitcher Nik Hayes.

While Venezuela pitcher Erick Urbaneja conceded 10 hits, the Black Sox couldn't convert their chances, shut down by some sharp South American fielding.

The Kiwis now join Japan and Venezuela with four wins and one loss from pool play.

Earlier, the Black Sox comprehensively had outplayed Japan 8-1 after trailing 0-1 at the top of the third when heavy rain stopped play on Tuesday.

The Kiwis proved unstoppable once play resumed on Wednesday, skipper Nathan Nukunuku swatting two home runs and Tyron Bartorillo adding another - his fifth of the tournament - to wrap up the win.

On the mound for the Black Sox, Josh Pettett picked up eight strikeouts and conceded four hits across six innings.

Japan had been unbeaten after downing Venezuela 7-0, Botswana 8-0 and Turkey 24-0 in earlier pool play.

The Black Sox also had three wins, thumping Britain 16-0 on Monday after earlier crushing first-timers Turkey 22-0 then beating the Czech Republic 9-2.