Black Sox steamroll Australia in Softball World Champs playoffs, face rivals Canada for shot at gold

The Black Sox have steamrolled Australia 6-2 in their first post-section Men's Softball World Championship match, setting up a play-off blockbuster against hosts Canada in Whitehorse.

New Zealand Black Sox captain Nathan Nukunuku in action.

With scores equal at the bottom of the fifth inning, the Kiwis ran away with the match against their trans-Tasman foes.

They scored three runs to one across the fifth innings, reaching home through Campbell Enoka, Nathan Nukunuku and Thomas Enoka.

Kallan Compain and Tyron Bartorillo then killed off the contest at the bottom of the sixth, giving their side an insurmountable four-run lead.

They will now compete for a spot in Monday's gold-medal match against the Canadians (NZT), with the two teams to clash on Sunday.

Even if they lose to the Canadians, the Kiwis will still have an extra "life" after winning six of their seven section games, earning another chance to qualify.

They will win at least a bronze medal.

