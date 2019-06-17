TODAY |

Black Sox slip to shock defeat against Mexico at Softball World Championships

1 NEWS
More From
Other Sport

The Black Sox's softball world championship defence has taken a stumble defeated by Mexico in the Czech Republic overnight.

Chasing a record eighth world title, the Black Sox fell to a 5-4 extra inning defeat to Mexico, having thrown away a 4-1 lead.

Mexico picked up their first win of the tournament having been defeated by hosts Czech Republic and Japan in their opening two matches.

Kiwi pitcher Nik Hayes allowed what would prove to be the winning run, with Mexico's Antonio Gonzalez hitting into centrefield at the bottom of the eighth.

The Black Sox will look to bounce back against their next opponents, taking on Botswana next Monday morning NZT.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    The defending champions fell to a 5-4 defeat in the Czech Republic. Source: SKY
    More From
    Other Sport
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    00:39
    The disgraced ex-Wallaby spoke at a Sydney church yesterday.
    Israel Folau targets homosexuals, transgender youth in latest church sermon
    2
    A second placed tournament finish was enough for the Kiwis in France.
    Black Ferns Sevens claim World Series title, defeated in Biarritz final
    3
    Only 31 players will make the cut for New Zealand's World Cup defence.
    'Great players' will miss All Blacks' World Cup squad, says skipper
    4
    Tyson Fury, of England, hits Tom Schwarz, of Germany, during a heavyweight boxing match Saturday, June 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    Tyson Fury dominates German rival Tom Schwarz, wins via flawless second round TKO
    5
    The Hurricanes’ captain raved over Savea's display against the Chiefs.
    All Blacks legend Sir Michael Jones hails 'world class' Ardie Savea
    MORE FROM
    Other Sport
    MORE
    Tyson Fury, of England, works out for fans and the media Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Las Vegas. Fury is scheduled to fight Tom Schwarz, of Germany, in a heavyweight bout Saturday in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

    Tyson Fury claims Anthony Joshua 'finished' after losing titles to Andy Ruiz Jr
    00:55
    Te Karere met with Luke Fisco, who secured himself a ticket to the CrossFit Games.

    Kiwi CrossFit champ off to US to compete for title of world's fittest man
    00:45
    Ultra-cyclist Craig Harper has pushed through 43 degree heat in the Californian desert to sit in 6th place.

    Blenheim builder off to strong start in race to cycle across America in 12 days
    01:52
    Kanah Andrews-Nahu has achieved more at 17 than most do in a career.

    Teen weightlifting sensation Kanah Andrews-Nahu extends new records tally to 147 with World Champs gold