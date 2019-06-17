Black Sox slip to shock defeat against Mexico at Softball World Championships

The Black Sox's softball world championship defence has taken a stumble defeated by Mexico in the Czech Republic overnight.

Chasing a record eighth world title, the Black Sox fell to a 5-4 extra inning defeat to Mexico, having thrown away a 4-1 lead.

Mexico picked up their first win of the tournament having been defeated by hosts Czech Republic and Japan in their opening two matches.

Kiwi pitcher Nik Hayes allowed what would prove to be the winning run, with Mexico's Antonio Gonzalez hitting into centrefield at the bottom of the eighth.