Black Sox eyeing eighth softball world title to honour coach's dad and a great of NZ softball

The Black Sox are eyeing off an eighth World Softball Championships title as the way of honouring a great of New Zealand softball.

The defending world champions are looking to retain the crown to honour Dave Sorenson, the first baseman who captained New Zealand to their first title 43 years ago.

His son Mark is now in charge of the current crop and admitted it had been a tough 10 days following the death of his father.

"I'm certainly taking him with me, he's been a big supporter of mine obviously forever," Mark said.

"I know even though it has been a tough last 10 days, you know I think we gave him a great send off on Thursday."