Black Sox destroy Japan at Softball world championships

Top-ranked New Zealand have comprehensively outplayed world No.2 Japan 8-1 to maintain their unbeaten run at the softball world championship in Whitehorse, Canada.

Ben Enoka running between bases. Source: Photosport

The Black Sox trailed 0-1 at the top of the third when heavy rain stopped play yesterday, but proved unstoppable once play resumed today.

Skipper Nathan Nukunuku swatted a three-run homer, bringing in Cole Evans and Campbell Enoka to give the Kiwis a 3-1 lead at the bottom of the third.

Tyron Bartorillo's home run - his fifth of the tournament - extended the margin at the bottom of the fourth, Nukunuku slamming another homer at the bottom of fifth to again bring home Enoka and make it 6-1.

Josh Harbrow and Kallan Compain crossed in the Black Sox's sixth inning to complete the rout.

On the mound for the Black Sox, Josh Pettett picked up eight strikeouts and conceded four hits across six innings.

Japan's three pitchers between them gave up six hits and picked up a strikeout apiece, with Hayami Takahashi the most successful in tying down the Kiwi batters across the opening two innings.

Japan had been unbeaten after downing Venezuela 7-0, Botswana 8-0 and Turkey 24-0 in earlier pool play.

The Black Sox also had three wins, thumping Britain 16-0 on Monday after earlier crushing first-timers Turkey 22-0 then beating the Czech Republic 9-2.