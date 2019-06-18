TODAY |

Black Sox destroy Botswana with mercy rule win at Softball World Championships

The Black Sox have bounced back from their shock defeat to Mexico in emphatic fashion, coming away with a 7-0 mercy rule win over Botswana at the Softball World Championships in Prague.

Following the surprise 5-4 defeat yesterday, the defending world champions needed to make a statement against Botswana, and did so in emphatic style.

Pitcher Daniel Chapman proved to be in fine fettle, with no fewer than 12 strikeouts keeping Botswana in check.

Meanwhile, Ben Enoka had two hits from two bats, seeing two runs batted in. New Zealand managed six hits in all, with Enoka's two joined by younger brother Thomas, Cole Evans, Wayne Laulu and Tyron Bartorillo.

Botswana could only muster one hit of their own, coming from Thabiso Radithobane.

The Black Sox will next be in action against group leaders Japan, unbeaten so far in the tournament, tomorrow morning NZT.

    The Kiwis bounced back from yesterday's loss with a 7-0 thumping. Source: SKY
