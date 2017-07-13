 

Black Sox bring home Brad Rona's 100th Test in style with strong World Cup performance against Denmark

Brodyn Knuckey 

1 NEWS NOW Reporter

The Black Sox have bounced back in convincing fashion from their upset loss to Venezuela yesterday at the Men's Softball World Championships with an 8-1 win over Denmark in what happened to be a milestone match for slugger Brad Rona.

Black Sox's Brad Rona batting. 2013 ISF Mens World Softball Championship, Playoffs, New Zealand Black Sox v Venezuela, Rosedale Park, Albany, New Zealand. Saturday 9th March 2013. Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / photosport.co.nz

Black Sox's Brad Rona batting.

Source: Photosport

Rona, 41, joined captain Nathan Nukunuku in the 100-Test club in this morning's game just a day after Nukunuku achieved the feat.

But unlike the mixed results of yesterday where the team beat world No. 2 Japan 8-1 before a shock loss to world No. 7 Venezuela 7-3, the Black Sox fired on all cylinders sparked by back-to-back home runs to Campbell Enoka and Joel Evans in the first innings.

Cole Evans followed their efforts up with a three-run home run in the next at-bat to carve a 6-0 lead after two innings. 

Wellington pitcher Josh Pettett continued an impressive string of outings so far this tournament, notching his third win of the tournament with four strikeouts in two innings of work before reliever Karl Gollan took the mound.

New Zealand Black Sox captain Nathan Nukunuku in action.

Source: Photosport

The result will help the Black Sox in their quest for a seventh world title - and for Rona and Nukunuku, a fourth in their respective careers.

Both players have enjoyed successful careers in the New Zealand softball side since making their debuts in the 1990s, with the pair making their record-equalling sixth world championships appearance.

The two join Black Sox greats Thomas Makea (140) and Jarrad Martin (131) as the only New Zealanders to reach triple figures.

The Black Sox play Botswana tomorrow morning.

