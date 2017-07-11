 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Other Sport


Black Sox battling injury worries, weather as first big challenge of World Softball Champs comes from Japan

share

Brodyn Knuckey 

1 NEWS NOW Reporter

The New Zealand Black Sox have been given time to recuperate and rethink their strategy for a key pool play match at the Softball World Championships in Canada after heavy rain halted their match against Japan.

Ben Enoka running between bases, Challenge Cup softball tournament, New Zealand Black Sox v Argentina, Rosedale Park, Auckland. 9 February 2017. Copyright Image: William Booth / www.photosport.nz

Ben Enoka running between bases.

Source: Photosport

Japan pitcher Hayami Takahashi kept the Black Sox hitless in the first two innings before pinch hitter Kota Mera batted in Yusuke Itose at the top of the third to give Japan a 1-0 lead.

A strong start from young Kiwi pitcher Josh Pettett, who is attending his first world championships, saw the Wellington right-hander record five strikeouts for two hits before the heavy rain and deteriorating field conditions forced a stoppage in play.

The match will resume early on Wednesday (NZT).

The break in play also gives the Black Sox more time to address a serious injury facing star outfielder Ben Enoka, who injured his left ankle yesterday in the team's win over Great Britain.

"Good news there is no break, however there is ligament damage to his left ankle," commentator Jason Gerbes said in a statement.

"The Black Sox will know in the next 48 hours if Ben will take any further part in the World Championships. (Head coach) Mark Sorenson said it is 50/50 at this point."

Enoka had recently overcome a severe left knee cork sustained in a club tournament in February this year to make the trip to Whitehorse.

Japan are unbeaten to date after downing Venezuela 7-0, Botswana 8-0 and Turkey 24-0 in earlier pool play.

The Black Sox also had three wins going into today's game, having crushed first-timers Turkey 22-0 as well as convincing wins over the Czech Republic (9-2) and Great Britain (16-0).

Related

Brodyn Knuckey

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:42
1
A distraught Vatuvei thanked fans for their support throughout his Warriors career.

'I'll be back!' – tearful Manu Vatuvei struggles to keep composure during emotional farewell to Warriors fans


00:41
2
The veteran winger will play his final game against the Panthers after being released early by the club to pursue a deal in the Super League.

Watch: 'Cherish every moment' - emotional Manu Vatuvei lost for words at thought of final game with Warriors


00:52
3
Kyle Sinckler spoke to media about his side's scrum tactics before taking on the Highlanders tomorrow.

Lions player Kyle Sinckler arrested in Auckland early Sunday morning, hours after final Test against All Blacks

00:34
4
The capital turned on some good weather as the America's Cup came to town.

Video: Victorious Team NZ parade America's Cup through Wellington as large crowd watches on

00:37
5
The Hurricanes assistant coach said it looked like someone had changed the French referee's mind.

Referee who officiated drawn NZ v Lions Test awarded no All Blacks Tests for Rugby Championship

LIVE: 1 NEWS AT 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

01:23
Mickey says an off duty nurse was among those who jumped into action in Mount Eden.

Video: One dead, two children seriously hurt after crash involving double decker bus and car in Auckland

A witness described the heroic actions of an off duty nurse and paramedic at the scene.


00:10
State Highway 1 is closed at Ngauranga, throwing travel plans for thousands into chaos.

Raw video: Rocks and debris come thundering down Wellington hill, blocking major route into city until evening

Police are urging motorists to avoid the area.

00:52
Kyle Sinckler spoke to media about his side's scrum tactics before taking on the Highlanders tomorrow.

Lions player Kyle Sinckler arrested in Auckland early Sunday morning, hours after final Test against All Blacks

In a statement, police say they attended a "minor disorder" incident in the early hours of Sunday morning.

02:21
The fund is an interest free loan for councils to call on for major housing infrastructure.

Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga the big winners as Government announces $1 billion housing fund

The fund is an interest free loan to councils to call on for major housing infrastructure.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ