Black Ferns Sevens roar into Sydney final, crush Ireland and Canada on day two

Rampant New Zealand have set up a heavyweight trans-Tasman final at the women's sevens rugby world series tournament in Sydney.

Portia Woodman of New Zealand breaks away from the defence in the match against Japan during day one of the 2018 Sydney Sevens at Allianz Stadium. Source: Getty

The Black Ferns will face hosts Australia in tomorrow's decider after both teams brushed aside their quarter-final and semi-final opponents.

Both carried on their dominant form from pool play, executing brilliantly on attack and barely giving their opponents a sniff with the ball.

Defending series champions New Zealand crushed Ireland 36-0 first up today, followed by a 26-0 whitewash of Sydney title-holders Canada.

Speedsters Portia Woodman and Michaela Blyde maintained their remarkable scoring feats.

Both bagged a double against the outclassed Irish and shared one each against the more organised Canadians.

Gayle Broughton joined Woodman on the scoresheet in the first half against Canada while Blyde and Kelly Brazier crossed after the break.

It lifted New Zealand's tally for the tournament to 174, while they have conceded just 19 points.

Olympic champions Australia are more ominous on that front, scoring 182 and keeping a clean sheet in all their five matches.

The hosts thumped Spain 29-0 and Russia 31-0 today, setting up a shot at two series wins from two.

They won the opener in Dubai in December, a tournament where New Zealand slipped up in the quarter-finals and placed fifth.