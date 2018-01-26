 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Black Ferns Sevens roar into Sydney final, crush Ireland and Canada on day two

share

Source:

NZN

Rampant New Zealand have set up a heavyweight trans-Tasman final at the women's sevens rugby world series tournament in Sydney.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 26: Portia Woodman of New Zealand breaks away from the defence in the match against Japan during day one of the 2018 Sydney Sevens at Allianz Stadium on January 26, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Portia Woodman of New Zealand breaks away from the defence in the match against Japan during day one of the 2018 Sydney Sevens at Allianz Stadium.

Source: Getty

The Black Ferns will face hosts Australia in tomorrow's decider after both teams brushed aside their quarter-final and semi-final opponents.

Both carried on their dominant form from pool play, executing brilliantly on attack and barely giving their opponents a sniff with the ball.

Defending series champions New Zealand crushed Ireland 36-0 first up today, followed by a 26-0 whitewash of Sydney title-holders Canada.

Speedsters Portia Woodman and Michaela Blyde maintained their remarkable scoring feats.

Both bagged a double against the outclassed Irish and shared one each against the more organised Canadians.

Gayle Broughton joined Woodman on the scoresheet in the first half against Canada while Blyde and Kelly Brazier crossed after the break.

It lifted New Zealand's tally for the tournament to 174, while they have conceded just 19 points.

Olympic champions Australia are more ominous on that front, scoring 182 and keeping a clean sheet in all their five matches.

The hosts thumped Spain 29-0 and Russia 31-0 today, setting up a shot at two series wins from two.

They won the opener in Dubai in December, a tournament where New Zealand slipped up in the quarter-finals and placed fifth.

Australia's hopes of victory will be based on denying space to Kiwi wingers Woodman and Blyde, who have scored 13 and eight tries respectively at the tournament.

Related

Sevens

Commonwealth Games

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Blackcaps team photo. West Indies tour of New Zealand. International Twenty-20 Cricket. 3rd T20. Bay Oval, Tauranga, New Zealand. Wednesday 3 January 2018. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

LIVE: Black Caps await their fate in Indian Premier League auction

2
Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com - 30/07/2017 - Rugby League - Ladbrokes Challenge Cup Semi Final - Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils - Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington, England - Salford's Manu Vatuvei leaves the field with an injury at the end of the match as his side slip to defeat against Wigan.

Former Warriors winger Manu Vatuvei suffers serious injury at Salford

3
TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 22: Kalyn Ponga of the Cowboys is tackled by Brock Lamb of the Knights during the round eight NRL match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the Newcastle Knights at 1300SMILES Stadium on April 22, 2017 in Townsville, Australia. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

'I didn't find it tough' - NRL prodigy Kalyn Ponga on choosing Australia over NZ

00:15
4
The former world number one finished -1 at Torey Pines.

Final hole birdie sees Tiger Woods make cut to survive in San Diego

5
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 25: Danny Lee of New Zealand plays his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines North on January 25, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

Kiwi golfer Danny Lee still in contention at Torrey Pines PGA event

00:25
At least three people dead and many more injured after a bus crashed into another vehicle in Samoa today.

Video: Emergency services and locals desperately try to free people trapped in deadly Samoa bus crash

At least three people are dead and many injured, after a bus crashed into another vehicle today.

02:34
Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was assaulted by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.

Woman groped at R&V the target of serious online abuse including death and deportation threats

Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was groped by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.

00:33
Australia-based gang members in Brisbane threw their support behind those protesting 'Invasion Day'.

Watch: Mongrel Mob members deliver fierce haka in support of indigenous Australians on Australia Day

Australia-based gang members in Brisbane threw their support behind those protesting 'Invasion Day'.

00:43
We have our mates across the Tasman to thank for the scorching temperatures.

Watch: Typical Aussies! 1 NEWS explains why it's been so hot in NZ and it's set to get even hotter

We have our mates across the Tasman to thank for the scorching temperatures.


00:21
The two children cling to each other but the orca swim past, an onlooker declaring, "That's a lifetime experience for you!"

Video of the week: The moment a pair of orca glide past terrified kids swimming off Auckland's Waiheke Island

Shane Watt filmed the incident at Enclosure Bay, on the island's northern side.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 