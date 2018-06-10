Black Ferns Sevens crush Canada, as Tyla Nathan-Wong scores two long range solo tries

The Black Ferns are set to face off against Australia in the final of the Paris Sevens, but will not be able to win the World series after their arch rivals beat France in the semi-finals.

New Zealand thumped Canada 34-7 in their semi-final this morning.

Australia's semi-final against France went right down to the wire, with the Australians scoring a try in the final minute to beat the hosts 21-17.