 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Black Ferns Sevens and All Blacks Sevens name strong squads for World Cup in San Francisco

share

Source:

1 NEWS

New Zealand have gone with experience in naming two strong men's and women's sevens squads today as they look to defend their titles at the 2018 Rugby World Cup Sevens tournament in San Francisco.

Portia Woodman of New Zealand looks on. Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, Rugby Sevens, Robina Stadium, Gold Coast, Australia. 14 April 2018 © Copyright Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz

Black Ferns sevens star Portia Woodman of New Zealand looks on during a Commonwealth Games match at Robina Stadium in the Gold Coast.

Source: Photosport

Portia Woodman, Michaela Blyde and Tyla Nathan-Wong headline the Black Ferns Sevens side with the All Blacks men's sevens team left without Joe Webber, Sam Dickson and youngster Etene Nanai-Seturo who were unavailable for selection due to injuries.

Black Ferns Sevens coach Allan Bunting said it was difficult to select the squad with the crop of talent in the country.

*Every game of the men's and women's Rugby World Cup Sevens will be live from July 21-23 on TVNZ's Duke channel - Freeview 13, Sky 23, and streaming on tvnz.co.nz.

"It was definitely hard but that's exactly where we want to be. In our trials there was so much motivation, excitement and skill set; we know we have selected the right team," said Bunting.

"We have had a good year, but this group is strict on themselves, we think we have room to improve and those last bits we need to get right are the toughest.

"Our players are incredibly motivated, playing in an amazing stadium and having the chance to leave mana there, to inspire other women, this is another great opportunity for our team."

Scott Curry. New Zealand All Blacks Sevens during the first day of the Dubai 7s, 2 December 2016. HSBC Rugby Sevens World Series. Copyright photo: SportDXB / www.photosport.nz

NZ Sevens captain Scott Curry.

Source: Photosport

All Blacks Sevens coach Clark Laidlaw said selecting the right team for the knockout tournament was a unique challenge.

"Getting the balance of the squad right was the main thing. It's a different tournament in that its four games instead of six and we can only take 12 players, so we were looking to have flexibility in the 12 in terms of the positions they cover," said Laidlaw.

"No team has ever won back to back World Cup titles since it's started so we have certainly talked about that and about being the first team to change that. We know there are massive challenges to come, all the teams will be really well prepared."

The Black Ferns Sevens face Mexico in their opening match of the World Cup on Friday 20 July (kick off 6.50am Saturday 21 July NZT).

The All Blacks Sevens will play the winner of Russia v Hong Kong in their first match on Saturday 21 July (kick off 3.31pm NZT)

Black Ferns Sevens team: Shakira Baker, Michaela Blyde, Kelly Brazier, Gayle Broughton, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Sarah Goss (captain), Tyla Nathan-Wong, Ruby Tui, Stacey Waaka, Niall Williams, Tenika Willison, Portia Woodman.

New Zealand men's sevens team: Kurt Baker, Dylan Collier, Scott Curry (co-captain), Trael Joass, Andrew Knewstubb, Jona Nareki, Tim Mikkelson (co-captain), Sione Molia, Salesi Rayasi, Joe Ravouvou, Akuila Rokolisoa, Regan Ware.

 


 

Related

Sevens

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:25
1
The pair have now lost their eligibility to play for the school’s first XV as a result of the incident.

Rotorua First XV players punished for 'appalling' incident of animal abuse shared online

00:35
2
Players from Chicago's RAW Athletics team attacked referees who fought back.

Video: Ugly scenes unfold as players brawl with officials in US basketball tournament

3
Portia Woodman of New Zealand looks on. Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, Rugby Sevens, Robina Stadium, Gold Coast, Australia. 14 April 2018 © Copyright Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz

Black Ferns Sevens and All Blacks Sevens name strong squads for World Cup in San Francisco

00:27
4
The Hurricanes star said Ioane thought he had dived on him as he tried to stop the Blues midfielder from scoring.

'Got no beef!' Jordie Barrett laughs off sledge from All Blacks teammate Rieko Ioane during Super clash

00:30
5
It has been seven long years since the world No.1 has reached the final eight in London.

Rafael Nadal joins Roger Federer in Wimbledon quarter-finals

00:34
Early this morning four boys were pulled out of the cave but eight are still underground.

Schoolmates of trapped Thai cave boys reveal their fears - 'I'm worried about their physical well-being'

Students at Maesaiprasitsart school said they pray and meditate daily for the boys.

01:38
The Acting PM hopes Thursday’s industrial action by nurses can still be avoided.

Nurses' strike will cause 'disruption to health services nationwide' after ‘highest pay increase in 14 long years’ rejected - Winston Peters

But the Acting PM hopes Thursday's industrial action by nurses can still be avoided.


00:37
NZNO members voted online and the majority did not want to take the offer.

Nurses' strike to go ahead on Thursday after latest pay offer rejected

Potentially over 30,000 NZNO members would be involved in the 24 hour strike.

The aunt of coach Ekapol Chantawong shows a picture of the coach and his grandmother on a mobile phone screen, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand, Wednesday, July 4, 2018. With heavy rains forecast to worsen flooding in a cave in northern Thailand where 12 boys and their soccer coach are waiting to be extracted by rescuers, authorities say they might be forced to have them swim out through a narrow, underwater passage. The 13 are described as healthy and being looked after by medics inside the cave.(AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Thai cave rescue: Coach set to be last out, could face a wait because 'for safety, the best number is four' per trip

The 25-year-old coach Ekaphol "Ake" Chantawong faces two more days trapped in the Chiang Rai caves.

01:43
Two DHBs say a tax on unhealthy foods is overdue – but Mr Peters says people can run their own lives.

Winston Peters rails against 'namby-pamby state' potentially imposing a sugar tax, telling Jack Tame people can run their own lives

"We should be ensuring that people understand what's good for them and what's bad," Mr Peters told Breakfast.